California Football Mom Allegedly Stole $400k from Team’s Nonprofit

A California football mom has been arrested for reportedly embezzling $400,00 from a nonprofit created to support a high school football team.

She then allegedly used the money to pay credit cards and make mortgage payments.

Julie Hanway Molina, 56, was arrested in her home on Thursday, according to a report from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California.

Molina is accused of using her position as treasurer for a booster club supporting the Aliso Niguel High School football team. Authorities claim she defrauded the nonprofit of $411,761.

“In June 2023, Molina wired approximately $131,523 from the nonprofit’s bank account in Laguna Hills through Federal Reserve facilities in New Jersey and Texas to an account in Santa Ana to pay the delinquent balance on the mortgage on her personal residence,” the Department of Justice says.

The charges state that Molina would divert funds from the booster club to cover her personal expenses.

She reportedly covered up the extensive fraud by making “false treasurer reports that failed to disclose the misappropriation of funds.”

“We’re going after all fraud, big or small,” said federal prosecutor Bill Essayli. “This treasurer managed community funds for student athletes and breached that trust.”

Molina faces four counts of wire fraud. If convicted, she could serve up to 20 years in federal prison.