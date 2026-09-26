VIDEO: President Trump Cheered After Being Introduced at Tennessee-Texas Game on Saturday

Neyland Stadium in Tennessee was rocking on Saturday as the Texas Longhorns and Tennessee Volunteers battled it out to see who would emerge as the real UT.

But before kickoff, the stadium rocked for President Trump.

“Ladies and gentlemen, the 45th and 47th President of the United States — Donald J. Trump,” the announcer said.

Trump returned the roar of the 100,000-plus in attendance with a characteristic fist pump.

The president sat in his suite flanked by Tennessee Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty.

In truth, President Trump got a roar of approval from the crowd before being shown on the jumbotron.

Air Force One buzzed Neyland Stadium before kickoff.

The president is in the thick of campaigning for the upcoming midterms, and he has a long-established precedent of appearing at sporting events to connect with young people and voters.

If the reception he received in Tennessee is any indication, things in Tennessee and Texas, at least, are looking good.