A pair of female reporters were caught swooning over Sacramento Kings guard Ben Simmons while roasting him on a hot mic.

The hot mic happened during a livestream of a press conference on Monday, as several female reporters reflected on players speaking at the podium.

“Ben Simmons. Ben Simmons was, that’s what comes with being Ben Simmons. Cringe. Cringe!” one said.

“He’s lucky he’s so fine,” another reporter said.

“He’s a good-looking dude! I didn’t notice; his skin is so smooth. I was like, damn, no tattoos?” said another.

When a male reporter said that Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole is a woman’s type, she responded, “Allegedly, I like lightskins, I guess.”

The male reporter then asked about Kings guard Zack LaVine

“Hella fine!” she said. “I mean, his personality annoys the shit out of me, so that’s what makes him less fine.”

“Zach is cute, but his personality fucking annoys me,” another reporter said. “He just seems like he’s hella, like a p****… He’s beautiful.”

One reporter suggested doing a story on ranking players by attractiveness.

“I think I’d actually put Ben over Zach. Just because I don’t like Zach,” one said.

“They’re about the same age, but Ben looks way younger. I was like, dang, what’s your lotion?” said another.