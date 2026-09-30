A North Carolina court has fined NASCAR driver Jennifer Jo Cobb $850,000 over an affair she reportedly had with another woman’s husband.

Tracey Hughes took the 53-year-old NASCAR driver to court for having an affair with Clayton Odie Hughes, who was married to Tracey for 17 years, according to the Daily Mail.

Ultimately, a jury sided with Hughes, and a judgment ordered Cobb to pay $50,000 for alienation of affection and $800,000 for criminal conversation.

Tracey Hughes had accused Cobb of “willfully, intentionally, and deliberately seducing, enticing, and alienating the affections” of her husband, according to WOWT-TV.

Hughes’ lawsuit alleged that Cobb had sent Clayton texts and made phone calls to arrange for meetups so the pair could have sex.

She added that the affair caused her to “suffer the loss of support, injury to [her] feelings and reputation, and had her marital relationship destroyed.”

The affair supposedly began in 2020 and concluded in January of 2021. Hughes said her marriage collapsed and she separated from Clayton.

Cobb was also married to her husband of 11 years, Eddie Troconis. They are also separated, though it is not publicly known if they separated before or after the alleged affair.

She began her NASCAR career in 2004 and headed her own team: Jennifer Jo Cobb Racing. She has not raced since 2024.

Cobb previously raced in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, ARCA Menards Series, and NASCAR Whelen Euro Series. She holds several competition records in NASCAR’s Craftsman Truck Series, including the highest-finishing female driver in overall points in a season.

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