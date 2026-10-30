NFL Refs Suddenly Pulled from SNF After Controversial Performance

The NFL has decided not to put its most controversial officiating crew on primetime.

A week after the crew led by Alex Moore delivered the worst officiating performance in modern times, with several incorrect and bizarre officiating decisions, the majority of which went against the Green Bay Packers and directly aided the Detroit Lions in their ability to win the game, the NFL has announced that Moore’s crew will not make their scheduled trip to D.C. to officiate the Sunday Night Football contest between the Commanders and Eagles.

Instead, Moore’s crew will officiate Sunday afternoon’s game between the Dolphins and Patriots, while Shawn Hochuli’s crew will work the Commanders-Eagles game.

The NFL, according to the report, cites an unnamed source who said the officiating change was “more about optics than a disciplinary action.”

A complete autopsy of Moore and his crew’s terrible performance would be an article in and of itself, and it has been. However, some refresher is in order.

In one sequence, Lions quarterback Jared Goff completed an 18-yard pass to Sam LaPorta. A split second after he threw the ball, Packers defensive lineman Karl Brooks hit Goff. There was no helmet-to-helmet contact, and Brooks didn’t even put his body weight on Goff or drive him into the ground. Nonetheless, the referees flagged Brooks for roughing the passer, and the added penalty yards moved Detroit to the Green Bay 40.

Tom Brady, who was calling the game for Fox Sports, was apoplectic.

“No, my goodness, what is that? There’s no way,” Brady said. “Brooks on the tackle kind of makes a great play. It’s a bang-bang play. He rolls off his body. It’s a great throw by Goff. That’s definitely not roughing the passer.”

Other examples abound, including a non-call on what should have been targeting when Lions safety Brian Branch hit Packers tight end Tucker Kraft in the face mask with the crown of his helmet. Another instance was when Packers linebacker Brenton Cox was flagged for half-heartedly stumbling into Lions QB Jared Goff. Another play saw an official throw a flag for unnecessary roughness after Moore admitted in his post-game media session that he hadn’t heard a whistle.

In other words, this crew needs to be hidden.

Good luck to New England and Miami; you’ll need it.