WATCH: Packers’ Josh Jacobs Gives His Explanation for Controversial ‘Handcuffs’ Touchdown Celebration

Packers running back Josh Jacobs is trying to set the record straight about his controversial “handcuffs” celebration Thursday night and what he really meant.

After scoring a touchdown in Green Bay’s 27-19 win over the Panthers at Lambeau Field on Amazon Prime’s Thursday Night Football, Jacobs put his hands behind his back in a move many interpreted as simulating handcuffs. An incendiary move, considering Jacobs is only in his second game back since returning from the commissioner’s exempt list following a no-contest plea in response to a domestic violence accusation from his ex-girlfriend.

However, Jacobs, who spoke with reporters about the celebration after the game, insists that’s not what he meant.

“They didn’t even get the whole celebration,” Jacobs said. “Shit, it was fuckin’ one second that they just showed me. But anyways, me and Savion came up with the celebration, if they would have seen the whole celebration. Basically, last week, we said the first celebration, when I score, I was gonna thank God, that’s what I did last week. Second was going to be ‘Break Every Chain.’ It’s a gospel song. That was gonna be the next celebration. It’s a correlation. The media is gonna run with it. They’re gonna make it something that it wasn’t. But it is what it is.”

Here is the full version of the celebration.

That explanation did not sit well with all X users.

“Lying like hell lol that gospel song the break every chain “dance” breaks the chain over his head lol,” one user wrote.

“He’s full of sh*t,” wrote another.

“He should run for congress,” opined another.

Jacobs is not out of the woods, in terms of potential NFL punishment. He still could face a fine or unpaid suspension under the league’s Personal Conduct Policy.