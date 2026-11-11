WATCH: Jakob Chychrun Blasts Nick Cousins in Most Vicious Hockey Hit in Recent Memory

Washington Capitals defenseman Jakob Chychrun is taking sharp criticism for brutally slamming Ottawa Senators center Nick Cousins into the boards during Tuesday’s game in Ottawa.

The harsh hit occurred in the third period of Washington’s 3-2 overtime victory at Canadian Tire Centre.

After being slammed into the wall, Cousins did not move for some time as fans booed Chychrun for his thuggery.

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Cousins did not end up being sent to the hospital after leaving the ice, but Senators coach Travis Green said that the player was “not doing great,” according to the New York Post.

“I should be careful what I say,” Senators forward Ridly Greig exclaimed. “I don’t like seeing that stuff.”

“I think everybody hates these scenes in hockey and any sport,’ Senators player Thomas Chabot added. “Obviously, you’re aware it’s part of the game, but it’s a lot more than the game of hockey, and it sucks seeing him like that.”

Officials initially handed Chychrun a five-minute major, but then rescinded the penalty after a review. Senators coach Green was shocked that Chychrun got off Scot free.

“You don’t usually see it where it goes from a major to no penalty, but I thought it was a head shot to a player that wasn’t ready for it. They must have saw it different,” Green said after the game.

The hit on Cousins seemed to take the stuffing out of the Senators as Washington went on to score the game-winning goal in overtime.

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