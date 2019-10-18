Watch: Leftist Students Steal Michigan State Pro-Life Display

A small group of leftist student activists at Michigan State University was caught on camera this week stealing parts of a pro-life display that was set up on campus.

According to a report by the Michigan State conservative student newspaper, leftists students were caught ripping up a pro-life display set up by Protect Life at MSU, a pro-life student group on campus.

The display featured the installation of 927 red flags, which symbolized the 927,000 abortions that take place in the United States each year.

Although the pro-life student group obtained permission for the display, student leaders were badgered by university staff as soon as they began the installation. The report claims that a Michigan State groundskeeper removed two large pieces from the display after accusing the group of failing to obtain permission to promote their organization. After student leaders threatened to call the police, the groundskeeper decided not to remove the display.

Over the course of the day, several students came by and removed flags. Students from Protect Life at MSU claim that students hurled obscenities at them as they passed by the flags.

“Protect Life Michigan serves nearly every university in the state and many host this display each year. We seek to have productive dialogue with students of all backgrounds, helping them understand the injustice of abortion,” the group said in a statement. “I am disappointed that the students we encountered today couldn’t engage us in dialogue and instead resorted to violence and theft to make their beliefs known.”

