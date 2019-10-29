Trinity U. Refuses to Fund Conservative Speaker Heather Mac Donald

The student government at Trinity University refused to fund a planned event featuring conservative writer Heather Mac Donald, citing concerns over her criticisms of social justice dogmas.

According to a report by Campus Reform, student senators at Trinity University in San Antonio, Texas, refused to provide funding for a conservative guest lecture event featuring Manhattan Institute scholar Heather Mac Donald.

Campus Reform obtained audio from a student government meeting in which leaders discussed whether or not they would fund the event. One student argues that Mac Donald should not visit campus because her right-wing perspective on “diversity” violates the university’s values.

“The possibility of that criticism without any kind of possibility for discussion on [Mac Donald’s criticism of diversity and inclusion offices], I think that’s very dangerous and I have problems with this specifically because I don’t think that it upholds Trinity’s pillars. I don’t think that the discussion would contribute to the community, ” the student senator said in the leaked audio clip.

Mac Donald was invited by a student group called the Young Conservatives of Texas. Julia Westwick, who runs the Young Conservatives of Texas chapter at Trinity University, said that the student government’s refusal to host Mac Donald is ironic, considering that Mac Donald often promotes free and open expression in her campus lectures.

“It is quite ironic that YCT tried to bring Heather Mac Donald to talk about how college campuses need to be more open-minded and tolerant, only to be denied funding by Trinity’s SGA because the SGA did not want her point of view on campus,” Westwick said.

This isn’t the first time that Heather Mac Donald has faced pushback from college students. Breitbart News reported in April 2017 that student protesters at Claremont McKenna College derailed an event featuring Mac Donald. She had planned to speak about the important role that police officers play in American society.

