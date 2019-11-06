Boeing Whistleblower: 787 Dreamliner Could Leave Passengers Without Oxygen in Emergency

Former Boeing engineer John Barnett claims that issues with oxygen bottles on Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner fleet could potentially leave passengers without oxygen in emergency situations.

According to a report by BBC News, a former quality control engineer for Boeing claims that he uncovered a flaw in the 787 Dreamliner fleet that could leave passengers without oxygen in certain emergency situations.

The engineer, John Barnett, claims that faulty parts were intentionally used during the aircraft assembly process in one Boeing factory. Barnett worked at Boeing for 32 years as an engineer, retiring in 2017.

Boeing denies Barnett’s claims. In a statement, the company said that the passenger oxygen system is tested multiple times before it is installed. However, Boeing admitted that they “identified some oxygen bottles received from the supplier that were not deploying properly,” the company said. “We removed those bottles from production so that no defective bottles were placed on airplanes, and we addressed the matter with our supplier.”

Boeing claims that “every passenger oxygen system installed on [its] airplanes is tested multiple times before delivery to ensure it is functioning properly and must pass those tests to remain on the airplane.”

Barnett claims that an accident with the 787 Dreamliner fleet is inevitable if Boeing does not adjust its quality control procedures. “Based on my years of experience and past history of plane accidents, I believe it’s just a matter of time before something big happens with a 787,” Barnett maintains.

Breitbart News has reported extensively on problems with another Boeing aircraft, the 737 Max, which was involved in two fatal crashes before it was grounded by countries around the world. Breitbart News reported in October on a series of internal messages between test pilots at Boeing which revealed that the company knew about faults with the 737 Max fleet.

