Kennesaw State Professor: Conservative Students Are a ‘White Supremacist Group’

A professor at Kennesaw State University has come under fire this week after it was revealed that she accused conservative students of being a “white supremacist” group in an email to a colleague.

According to a report by Campus Reform, Professor Jalessah Jackson of Kennesaw State University was revealed to have insinuated that a group of conservative students on campus have ties to white supremacy.

Jackson had been criticized by the Young America’s Foundation (YAF) for her decision to require that her class attend a protest against a conservative guest lecturer. Jackson, who teaches a course entitled “Love and Sex,” subsequently claimed that she was “doxxed online by [a] white supremacist group,” referring to the university’s YAF chapter.

“I hope you are well. I am emailing because I have to cancel our meeting for this afternoon. Yesterday Kennesaw State has a demonstration for trans students that I brought my love and sex students to. I’m being harassed and doxxed online by a white supremacist group, and I need to organize my response and support today,” Professor Jackson wrote. “I am so sorry for having to cancel so late, and I hope it is possible to reschedule when you are back from travels.”

Kennesaw State University Dean Shawn Long immediately informed Jackson that it was improper for her to require that her students attend the protest event.

“I understand that this afternoon, you sent a message to your Gender Studies class scheduled to meet this afternoon…requiring your students to attend a student-led freedom of expression demonstration during class time,” the dean wrote in an email. “Requiring students to attend a student-led freedom of expression demonstration on the Campus Green in lieu of class may violate KSU policy. Therefore, to the extent you have not already done so, please clarify to your students that attendance at this event is not mandatory, and that they will not be penalized if they decline to attend the demonstration.”

Ellie Hicks, a student leader in Kennesaw State University’s chapter of YAF said that Professor Jackson has not been criticized for her design to malign the popular conservative student organization.

“No one, as far as I saw, told the professor she was morally wrong for saying the things she did about my YAF chapter, including insinuating that we are white supremacists and transphobic, only that she should be careful due to her email suggesting that ‘expecting’ students to attend a protest instead of class may violate our schools policies,” Hicks said.