Western Michigan College Dems: Donald Trump Poses Threat to ‘Vulnerable’ Students

The Western Michigan College Democrats published a comment on Facebook recently in which they argued that President Donald Trump and his staff should not be welcome to campus because they pose a “threat” to students. The student group believes that “the time has passed for civility,” a sentiment on many campuses given the wave of violence and threats against conservative students.

According to a report by Campus Reform, the Western Michigan College Democrats had a strong reaction to a guest lecture by a Michigan GOP Trump Victory Campaign field organizer. In a Facebook comment, the group declared that President Trump and his staff should not be welcomed onto campus because

“We don’t believe that giving [President Trump’s] campaign a platform is representative of the values that WMU claims to hold,” the students wrote in a post on Facebook. “Donald Trump and his campaign staff are not welcome on our campus because of the threat they pose to our most vulnerable students.”

The Western Michigan College Democrats then suggested that they would no longer engage in civil discourse with right-wingers. “The time has passed for civility,” they wrote in the comment. There have been more than 100 acts of violence, threats, or intimidation aimed at conservative students in recent years.

“Wow,” the Western Michigan College Republicans wrote in a post on their own Facebook page. “We are disappointed that the WMU College Democrats have decided to condemn civility and bipartisan participation while declaring that our diverse and growing community of Trump supports is ‘not welcome on campus.'”

The Western Michigan College Democrats eventually published an apology on their Facebook page. The group claimed that their pointed remarks were made in an effort to fight “white supremacy and extreme nationalism.” The group went on to claim that they wanted to ensure that conservatives feel comfortable expressing themselves on campus.

Several days ago a post was made criticizing a WMU professor for allowing a representative of the Trump campaign to present to their class. Several of the comments made about allowing the campaign on campus and civility were misunderstood and upset many people. The comments made about civility were meant to convey a no tolerance policy towards white supremacy and extreme nationalism while explaining that marginalized people could feel unwelcome in a class that had the Trump campaign as a guest, but I recognize that they did not read that way, and that is my fault for not being more clear. The post has been deleted to prevent any further negativity or hurt feelings and I sincerely apologize for implying that Republicans were not welcome on campus and those with more moderate views weren’t welcome at our meetings, that was not the message the comment was meant to convey. The College Democrats would like to reassure the campus community that we are welcoming to differing views and encourage an open dialogue between political parties.

