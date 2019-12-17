Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam Announces $145 Million ‘Free Community College’ Plan

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam (D) has announced a $145 million plan to offer free community college to low and middle-income students. The offer will only be available to students that are willing to pursue high-demand jobs.

According to a local news report, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has announced plans to offer free community college. The program, which will be offered to low and middle-income students, will cost an estimated $145 million in just the first two years.

“This is an investment in equity and our economy — by helping Virginians get the skills they need, we’re building a world-class workforce while ensuring all Virginians can support themselves, their families, and their communities,” Northam said in a short statement.

James Toscano, the president of a non-profit that advocates for free community college, told local reporters that Northam’s proposal will level out the playing field between universities.