Twitter Flags Trump Campaign Pro-Life Video as ‘Sensitive Material’

Twitter flagged a pro-life video tweeted by President Donald Trump’s official campaign account as “sensitive material” on Friday. The disclaimer is typically reserved for tweets containing sexual, violent, or hateful content.

A pro-life video tweeted from President Trump’s campaign account — @TeamTrump — was hit with a disclaimer on Friday, warning viewers that proceeding to view the content could subject them to graphic, gory, or violent imagery, according to a report by Washington Free Beacon.

“Twitter’s censorship of the video launching President Trump’s pro-life coalition is a perfect example of the left stomping on any idea they don’t like,” said Trump spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany. “This video shows children and families and highlights the sanctity of life.”

“President Trump is the most pro-life President ever and his support for unborn children cannot be silenced,” she added.

In the pro-life video shared by the Trump campaign, the president can be heard saying that “life is the greatest miracle of all,” adding, “we see it in the eyes of every new mother who cradles that wonderful, innocent, and glorious newborn child in her loving arms.”

Watch below:

We see it in the eyes of every new mother who cradles an innocent newborn child in her loving arms: Life is the greatest miracle of all. Let us build a culture that cherishes innocent life. #ProLifeVoicesForTrump pic.twitter.com/pBFoUzRpC9 — Team Trump (Text LIFE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) January 24, 2020

“Under my administration, the very first right in the Declaration of Independence, and that is the right to life,” President Trump continues.

“Virtually every top Democrat lawmaker also now supports taxpayer-funded abortion right up to the moment of birth,” he added. “These are living, feeling, beautiful babies who will never get the chance to share their love and their dreams with the world. It is wrong. It has to change.”

“But this movement can only succeed with the heart, and the soul, and the prayer of the people,” said the president. “Let us work together to build a culture that cherishes innocent life.”

According to Twitter, “sensitive media” is considered to be “graphic violence and adult content.”

“You may not post media that is excessively gory or share violent or adult content within live video or in profile or header images,” elaborates the social media platform. “Media depicting sexual violence and/or assault is also not permitted.”

A spokesperson for Twitter said the video was flagged “in error,” and that the sensitive material warning has since been removed, according to Washington Free Beacon.

The report also noted that not all videos on the topic of abortion are hit with this disclaimer, pointing out that Planned Parenthood videos featuring women discussing their abortions are not censored.

Last June, pro-life activist Lila Rose said that Twitter had banned both her and her organization’s account from advertising material containing “anything about abortion procedures, investigations of Planned Parenthood, [and] all ultrasound images.”

The president’s campaign account tweeted the pro-life video on Friday, just hours before Trump was scheduled to be the first sitting U.S. president to attend the annual March for Life.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.