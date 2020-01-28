George Washington U. Has Accepted $75 Million from China and Saudi Arabia

An investigation by the United States Department of Education has revealed that George Washington University in Washington, D.C., has received $75 million in funding from the Chinese and Saudi Arabian governments since 2013.

According to report by Campus Reform, a recent investigation revealed that George Washington University has been accepting millions of dollars from the Chinese and Saudi Arabian governments. An investigation by the Department of Education revealed that George Washington University has accepted a whopping $75 million in funding from foreign governments since 2013.

Mandy Smithberger, the director of the Straus Military Reform Project, said that the university’s relationship with foreign governments raises questions about their independence.

“They are considered to be one of the leading universities on international affairs – it raises questions about their independence,” Smithberger said. “We have an ongoing public debate about what strings are coming with these kinds of contributions and whether this is another way foreign governments are trying to influence U.S. foreign policy.”

Breitbart News has reported extensively on the Confucius Institute, an organization created by the Chinese government that was designed to exert influence over American universities. Many universities have cut ties with the institute over concerns that its representatives were trying to censor criticism of the Chinese government on campus.

George Washington University officials have announced that they won’t cut ties with their chapter of the Confucius Institute. Despite concerns that the institute is manipulating American universities, a GWU spokesperson claimed that the institute “operates in a manner fully consistent with the University’s values, policies and procedures – including [its] commitment to academic freedom.”

George Washington University spokesperson Crystal Nosal defended the institution’s relationship with China and Saudi Arabia. She told George Washington University’s student newspaper that foreign governments often fund expenses for exchange students.

“Foreign governments have for many years provided tuition and expenses for pre-college, undergraduate, graduate and medical education and training for their students attending GW,” Nosal said in a brief comment. “We regularly evaluate our international programs, including our programs with these countries, to ensure they are consistent with our educational mission.”

