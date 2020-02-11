Police: Jackson State University President William Bynum Jr. Arrested in Prostitution Sting

Jackson State University President William Bynum Jr. was arrested over the weekend in a prostitution sting conducted by the Clinton, Mississippi, police department. Bynum has served as the president of Jackson State University since 2017.

The Clinton Police Department reportedly placed fake online prostitution ads to lure people into its investigation into prostitution in the local community. The ad instructed interested persons to show up to a hotel in Clinton.

When Bynum Jr. was arrested by police officers at the hotel, and he allegedly he gave them a false identity. That mistake only added to his list of charges. Bynum was charged with procuring services of a prostitute, false statement of identity, and simple possession of marijuana.

The Jackson State University website included Bynum’s personal motto, which highlighted his relationship with God. “Look back and thank God. Look forward and trust God. Look around and serve God. Look within and find God,” the website reads.

Bynum wasn’t the only Jackson State University employee arrested in the sting. Shonda McCarthy, a 46-year-old staffer at the university, was also arrested by local police during the operation.

