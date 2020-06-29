Pete Buttigieg Accepts Teaching Role at Notre Dame

Former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg announced this week that he will assume a teaching role at the University of Notre Dame for the upcoming academic year. Buttigieg will also conduct research on enhancing trust in the American government.

According to a report by the Chicago Tribune, failed Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg has accepted a teaching role at the University of Notre Dame for the upcoming academic year.

Buttigieg ended his presidential bid in March after failing to garner enough votes in the South Carolina primary. This fall, Buttigieg will teach an undergraduate course on trust in American research institutions. The course will be supplemented by guest lectures from various experts.

Buttigieg, who was most notably the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, where the University of Notre Dame is located, will also conduct research on how politicians can restore trust in the American political system.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for more updates on this story.