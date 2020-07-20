Black Law Students Demand Automatic Acceptance to High-Demand Clarence Thomas Course

Black students at George Washington University’s School of Law are demanding access to a course by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. Justice Thomas traditionally teaches one constitutional law course at the university each year with enrollment for the popular class chosen by lottery.

As per the university’s current policy, students are required to enter into a lottery if they would like to take the course taught by Justice Thomas. Instead, the students argue in the petition that the university should set aside a certain number of seats for black students.

The George Washington University Law School allows its students the exceptional opportunity to engage and learn from the only sitting Black Justice on the Supreme Court of the United States, Clarence Thomas. Due to demand, the Law School implements a lottery student enrollment system. However, a lottery system has disparate impacts on Black GW Law students because Black students make up a marginalized percentage of GW Law’s student body. The current lottery system stifles diversity and prevents Black students from engaging with the only sitting Black Justice. Therefore, BLSA demands that effective immediately a percentage of slots in the class be reserved for African American/Black students and should be reflected in the upcoming 2020-2021 school year.

In the petition, the students also called on administrators to establish a “Racial Injustice Clinic.” If established, the clinic would allow students to act as student attorneys on behalf of minorities that have faced discrimination.

The students also demanded a modification to the standard criminal law course that would include lessons on the role that race plays in the “racially charged” criminal justice system.

