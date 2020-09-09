Disgraced Prof. Jessica Krug Described Murder of Innocent Teen as ‘Radical Moment’

Disgraced George Washington University Professor Jessica Krug, a white woman who recently revealed that she has pretended to be black for many years, described the 2018 death of 15-year-old Lesandro Guzman-Feliz as a “radical moment” because Guzman-Feliz was interested in becoming a police officer.

Breitbart News reported last week that Krug admitted that she has lied for years about her race. Although Krug has presented herself to others as a black woman, she is actually a white Jewish woman from Kansas City.

In a recently surfaced clip, Krug suggests that the death of Guzman-Felix was a “revolutionary moment” and implies that those working with police need to be confronted. Guzman-Feliz was part of the NYPD’s Explorer program, which trains young people for a career as a police officer.

At one point in the clip, Krug refers to “necklacing,” an execution practice in South Africa in which a gas-filled tire was set on fire around the chest of apartheid collaborators.

“The way the story about his innocence and the inherent violence about the people who hacked him apart become the narrative we tell, about how the loss of innocence is the story we mourn, and it’s so much more difficult to understand what kind of freedom could we achieve by being willing to confront those within the community who are working against the interests of the community as a whole at the end of a machete,” Krug says in the clip.

Krug eventually suggested that people like Guzman-Feliz that work with police officers need to be confronted.

