Gig Economy Startup ‘Civvl’ Offers Freelance Eviction Help to Landlords

A new startup is paying freelance workers to help landlords around the country evict tenants that are behind on their rent. The company has faced criticism from media outlets and social media users this week, many of which have suggested that the company’s operations are unethical.

According to a report by Business Insider, a new startup named Civvl is facing criticism this week over its practice of hiring freelance gig workers to assist landlords with evictions.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Civvl claims that the criticisms directed at the service are unwarranted. The spokesperson claimed that the company’s freelancers aren’t actually asked to assist with evictions, rather just to clean out vacated properties.

“Civvl is just a tool for frustrated property owners to find on-demand help to clean out their already vacated properties,” the spokesperson said. “Nothing more. Nothing less. We are accumulating a growing database of independent contractors looking to carry out this foreseeable future of upcoming events.”

However, the startup’s website seems to contradict this claim. “Too many people stopped paying rent and mortgages thinking they would not be evicted,” the startup’s website reads. Another page on the company’s website says that gig workers will be paid to serve eviction papers. “Work with Civvl,” another section reads. “Join the eviction crew.”

After a report by VICE News was published on Monday, users on Twitter quickly began to mock the startup. “I’d like to introduce you to the most evil company in the world,” one user wrote. “Civvl – a new start-up that is basically Uber for evictions. F*ck anyone who invested in this.”

Another Twitter user expressed skepticism that the company may actually be part of an elaborate troll effort. “People sharing news about a new gig economy service for eviction agents (Civvl) – except I can’t find any evidence that it actually exists,” the user wrote. “Doesn’t seem to be registered company & website is a Wordpress template, with random links to a fake charity page.”

