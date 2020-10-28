WATCH – Democrat Senator: ‘Anti-conservative Bias Is Not a Problem’ in Social Media

Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) told the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee on Wednesday afternoon that “anti-conservative bias is not a problem” in social media.

Markey spoke during a hearing that explored the issue of censorship by the tech giants — specifically, Twitter, Facebook, and Google.

The hearing was prompted, in part, by Twitter’s recent decision to block the New York Post from using its Twitter account unless it deleted a tweet about its story exposing Hunter Biden’s emails. The emails suggested that Joe Biden had, in fact, discussed his son’s foreign business interests with him, contrary to Biden’s denials.

Markey, like other Democrats, denied that censorship of conservatives was a problem. In fact, he said, more censorship was needed.

He added: “The issue is not that the companies before us today are taking too many posts down. The issue is that they’re leaving too many dangerous posts up.”

Democrats’ views are widely shared within the mainstream media.

CNN’s Brian Stelter, for example, told a BBC panel on the subject last week that the tech companies were only doing one-tenth as much suppression of objectionable content as they ought to have been doing.

Media reporter Sara Fischer of Axios praised the “defense systems” that led tech companies and media outlets to suppress the Hunter Biden story, lest it affect the election.

