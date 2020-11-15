MIT Announces Mandatory Diversity Training for All Students

Students at the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, Massachusetts, will be required to participate in a diversity training seminar this winter. The university told students recently that they will not be permitted to register for their spring courses until they complete the diversity training program.

According to a report by Campus Reform, students at MIT will be now be required to participate in a diversity training session before they are able to enroll in their spring courses.

“You will have a registration hold placed on your account and will be unable to register for IAP and/or spring 2021 classes if you do not complete both trainings by the Nov. 2 deadline,” a recent email from MIT officials read.

Materials from the diversity training program suggest that students will be taught about concepts like “white privilege.” One section of the materials even tells students that they are likely contributing to America’s oppressive “structural systems of power” unconsciously.

“Even if you think you personally don’t have power, you may still be participating in structural systems of power where you receive advantages or are considered the norm while others are disadvantaged or considered outside the norm,” the training material reads.

Some students are concerned about the direction that the university is heading. “From my perspective, this is a gross over-reach of the school’s power,” one anonymous student told Campus Reform this week.

Breitbart News reported in January that MIT was forced to apologize over its financial ties to disgraced ex-financier Jeffrey Epstein. The convicted sex offender donated $850,000 to the university between 2002 and 2017.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for more updates on this story.