Joy Reid to Teach Journalism at Howard U.

According to a report by Campus Reform, MSNBC host Joy Reid announced this week that she has joined the faculty at Howard University in Washington DC Howard, a historically black university, is the alma mater of late actor Chadwick Boseman, novelist Toni Morrison, and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA).

Reid will teach a course called “Covering Race, Gender, & Politics in the Digital Age,” which will focus on the “racial roots of journalistic objectivity vs. fairness.”

Reid said in a statement that the course will focus on the importance of competent journalism in the modern age. “Particularly in this era of virtual media, and deep partisanship and political division, it’s never been more important that journalists incorporate a thorough and honest historical context in our coverage,” Reid said.

Breitbart News reported in 2017 that Reid faced widespread criticism over old blog posts from 2007 that accused Charlie Christ of being gay.

“Stop pretending, brother,” one post read from Reid’s blog read. “It’s okay that you don’t go for the ladies.”

Reid released an apology shortly after the blog posts circulated on social media. Reid blamed the controversial posts on hackers before eventually admitting her failure to use precise language.

“This note is my apology to all who are disappointed by the content of blogs I wrote a decade ago, for which my choice of words and tone have legitimately been criticized. As a writer, I pride myself on a facility with language—an economy of words or at least some wisdom in the selection,” Reid said in a statement at the time. “However, that clearly has not always been the case.”

