Slack Suffers Massive Outage on First Workday of 2021

The popular digital workplace service Slack recently suffered an outage on the first full workday of 2021. Companies that rely on the platform to manage their remote work activities were left unable to connect to the service for most of the day on Monday.

The Verge reports that the popular digital workplace app Slack suffered a major outage this week during the first full workday of 2021. The company stated on Monday morning: “Customers may have trouble loading channels or connecting to Slack at this time. Our team is investigating and we will follow up with more information as soon as we have it. We apologize for any disruption caused.”

Around 10:00 a.m., users began reporting issues connecting to the service and the company posted a status update. In the afternoon, the service appeared to begin slowly returning to normal.

After initially reporting some trouble connecting, the company upgraded the situation to a full outage of all Slack services, including logins, messaging, calls, and connections. Slack’s update page stated: “All hands are on deck on our end to further investigate.”

Heading into the afternoon, Slack assured users it was working to fix the issue in a statement reading:

For those customers who are unable to access Slack (e.g. seeing a blank screen or error), please try reloading (CTRL/CMD + R). Otherwise, please hold off on reloading, as this could prevent you from accessing Slack. In addition, Google Calendar and Outlook Calendar aren’t working as expected, and some email notifications (e.g. a notification of a new direct message in Slack) are failing to send.

As of the time of the writing of this article, Slack appears to be fully functioning once again.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or contact via secure email at the address lucasnolan@protonmail.com