Stacey Abrams and the Obamas to Join YouTube for ‘Black Renaissance’ Special

Former President Barack Obama, former First Lady Michelle Obama, and failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams will be joining YouTube Originals’ Black History Celebration, “Black Renaissance.”

The show will also feature comedians Ziwe Fumudoh and Nicole Byerto, singers H.E.R., Anderson .Paak, and Kelly Rowland, football wide receiver Maurice Harris, and Bob the Drag Queen, among others.

Watch the trailer below:

“Black Renaissance” seeks to celebrate the contributions of Black History makers and artists who have made a lasting impression on the world, and honor the creators who are “reimagining the future,” according to a report by Deadline.

Deadline detailed what viewers can expect to see in the program:

Black Renaissance, which was created in partnership with Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Howard University Graduate Film Program, and NAL Media, seeks to celebrate the contributions of Black History makers and artists who left their mark on the world and honor the creators who are reimagining the future. The special will feature powerful performances, history breaks and inspirational calls-to-action from living legends about the Black creatives and artists who have fueled change. Set to premiere on Friday Feb. 26 on the YouTube Originals Channel, Black Renaissance will also feature appearances and performances from President Obama, Michelle Obama, Jason Reynolds, Killer Mike, Desus Nice & The Kid Mero, Jemele Hill, artist Shantell Martin, and Tobe Nwigwe, who were all previously announced.

