Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Continues Campaign Against Apple Privacy Changes

During a recent discussion on the invite-only app Clubhouse, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg once again expressed his displeasure over Apple’s upcoming privacy update that will give users more info about the apps that track them.

On Thursday, Zuckerberg stated in a digital Clubhouse room meeting that the update could harm small businesses and developers more than Facebook. Zuckerberg stated:

The reality is is that I’m confident that we’re gonna be able to manage through that situation well and we’ll be in a good position. I think it’s possible that we may even be in a stronger position if Apple’s changes encourage more businesses to conduct commerce on our platforms.

Facebook isn’t the only company unhappy with this move, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek was also part of the Clubhouse room. Spotify has previously filed an antitrust complaint against Apple with the European Commission in 2019 over Apple taking a 30 percent cut from all in-app purchases.

Ek stated: “My view is that this is very damaging, not only to Spotify, but the entire kind of broader ecosystem of app developers and creators and this is also why we filed the formal complaint.”

Zuckerberg added that Facebook had “to go back and forth for a long time with Apple” to stop the company from taking a cut from a news product that Facebook built. “I do think that this is a big issue,” he said.

