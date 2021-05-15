Target to Stop Selling Sports, Pokemon Cards in Stores

Target has confirmed that it will no longer be selling Pokemon cards or sports cards for the MLB, NFL, and NBA throughout the United States starting this week. The company says the move is for the “safety of our guests and team members.”

The Verge reports that Target has confirmed to Bleeding Cool that it will halt the sales of Pokemon cars throughout the United States beginning on Friday, May 14. The retailer cites an “abundance of caution” for the safety of both guests and store employees and notes that the cards can still be purchased via the Target website.

Pokemon cards, and other trading cards, are currently increasing in value at a rapid pace. Card grading companies are currently overrun with people wanting their trading cards graded, the Pokemon Company has reportedly been rushing to print more cards to meet demand, and online streamers and YouTubers have turn card pack openings into major events.

People have reportedly been opening cereal boxes in stores to steal the included Pokemon cards. One person in Japan reportedly climbed down a rope to steal almost $9,000 worth of the cards.

Target has begun limiting how many packs that customers can purchase at one time, and has previously threatened to involve law enforcement if it found potential buyers camping out by its stores for them. In one instance, a gun was pulled during a fight about collectible sports cards at a Target location, which would explain the company’s decision to no longer stock MLB, NFL, and NBA cards also.

So, I guess Pokémon, MLB, NFL, and NBA trading cards are no longer going to be sold at Target stores starting this Friday. pic.twitter.com/pUzbQ9Esey — Alan Johnson (@TheAlanJohnson) May 12, 2021

