Twitter Bans Spanish Politician for Saying Men Can’t Get Pregnant

Twitter refused to comment on its 12-hour ban of the Spanish politician Francisco José Contrera, deputy leader of Vox, the leading populist conservative party in the country. Why did Twitter ban Contrera? Because he said men can’t become pregnant.

In the tweet that got him suspended, Contrera said “a man cannot get pregnant. A man has no uterus or eggs.”

In its automated message informing him of the suspension, Twitter told Contrera that “No threatening, harassing or fostering violence against other people on the basis of their race, ethnic origin, nationality, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religion, age, disability or disease is permitted.”

Me han bloqueado durante 12 horas la cuenta de Twitter por "incitación al odio".El tuit en el que incitaba al odio… Posted by Francisco José Contreras on Tuesday, May 11, 2021

In a post on Facebook, Contrera condemned Twitter as “fascist” for its suppression of his speech.

“I’ve been blocked from Twitter for 12 hours for ‘hate speech,’ said the Spanish politician. “The hateful tweet (which I was forced to delete) was one that said: ‘A man cannot get pregnant. A man has no womb or eggs.’ You can see this is already fascist biology. Next time I’ll try 2 + 2 = 4.”

Twitter’s policy on speech regarding transgenderism has grown increasingly draconian over the years. In January, the platform suspended a conservative organization for stating the transgender assistant secretary at the Department of Health and Human Service’s biological sex.

It also suspended the account of Lauren Witzke, who ran for the U.S. Senate in Delaware last year as the Republican candidate, after she condemned a comment from a “gender nonconforming” left-wing activist, Alok Vaid-Menon, who appeared to defend the sexualization of minors. Witzke condemned the comment as “demonic.”

Breitbart News reached out to Twitter so the company could explain its decision, but it refused to comment.

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News. He is the author of #DELETED: Big Tech’s Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal The Election.