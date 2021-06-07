Naomi Wolf Blacklisted by Twitter for ‘Vaccine Misinformation’

Author Naomi Wolf, until recently known primarily for her left-wing feminist views, has been banned from Twitter for “vaccine misinformation.”

Wolf has been alienating fellow progressives in recent months by questioning lockdowns and mandatory vaccinations. According to reports on Twitter, Wolf says the platform banned for quoting from a Republican state senator’s press release announcing a ban on vaccine passports in Oregon.

Libertarian activist Brian O’Shea posted the following statement, reportedly from Wolf, to Twitter:

I was suspended on Twitter for trying to post a two minute video in which I read verbatim a press release from State Sen Kim Thatcher’s (R-OR) office about SB 872, her bill to ban vaccine passports and mask mandates in Oregon. While news of my suspension is trending on Twitter, news outlets are generally omitting the reason. This is the text I read that got me banned from Twitter. Please include it. It’s un-American, generally illiberal, and a very dangerous precedent, to censor civic engagement. Thank you, friends and colleagues.

The BBC, the main state-funded media organization in Britain, reported that Wolf had been banned for tweeting “anti-vaccine misinformation,” including a tweet that claimed the coronavirus vaccine is a “software platform that can receive uploads,” and a tweet that allegedly compared Anthony Fauci to “Satan.”

Wolf previously enjoyed a sterling reputation with the mainstream media due to her long career as a feminist author, which included the bestselling 1990s book The Beauty Myth. However, Wolf’s reputation with the media swiftly declined after she began speaking out against lockdowns and vaccines.

In a comment to Breitbart News, a Twitter spokesman confirmed that Wolf’s account was permanently suspended for “repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy.”

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News. He is the author of #DELETED: Big Tech’s Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal The Election.