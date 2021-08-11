Valparaiso U. Dumps ‘Crusaders’ Name as ‘Hate Speech,’ Replaces with ‘Beacons’

Valparaiso University in Indiana announced Tuesday that it has replaced its longtime “Crusaders” moniker with the “Beacons.” The university said earlier this year that it would scrap its Crusader mascot, claiming the term has been associated with “hate groups” and “hate speech.”

“Our new nickname directly connects to the University’s motto, ‘In Thy Light We See Light,’ and represents the Valparaiso University community in many ways,” said University president José D. Padilla in a Tuesday press release.

“We are beacons of light and hope in our communities,” Padilla added, trying to draw a connection between the school and the new nickname. “We are beacons of change on campus, in our region and in our country. We are beacons of knowledge for our students’ academic, social and spiritual growth.”

“Above all, we are beacons of God’s light around the world. We light the way for our students, so that once they graduate, they shine their light for others. We are all Beacons at Valparaiso University,” the University President affirmed.

In the press release, the university went on to say that Valparaiso’s previous nickname, “Crusaders,” was “permanently retired in February 2021, following input from a variety of Valpo students, faculty and alumni.”

Earlier this year, the Christian university said it would be ditching the team name “Crusaders,” the school mascot, and all other logos associated with the term, due to “the negative connotation associated with the Crusader” not being “reflective” of the school’s “mission and values.”

“The new nickname, Beacons, reinforces the University’s commitment to ensuring that all feel welcome and represented at Valparaiso University,” the university said on Tuesday.

Valparaiso did add, however, that many of the school’s “marks and logos, including its colors and the ‘Shield of Character,’ will remain part of the University’s brand.”

“The new nickname, new mascot and related imagery will be phased in during the 2021–2022 academic year,” the university said. “Valpo intercollegiate athletic teams will immediately be known as the Beacons.”

Valparaiso University is not the only school to change its mascot in recent years.

In 2017, a school district in Kentucky canceled Frederick Douglass High School’s “Stallions” mascot after a petition from the community argued that the mascot was “inappropriate and sexist.”

Last year, the Paw Paw School Board of Education in Michigan decided to retire its “Redskins” mascot.

Earlier this year, La Crosse Central High School in Wisconsin dumped its “Red Raiders” football team name, logos, and mascot over accusations of “racism” against Native Americans.

