Apple Won’t Let ‘Fortnite’ Back on the App Store Until Epic ‘Plays by the Rules’

Apple has stated that it won’t let Epic Games bring the megapopular Fortnite video game back to the App Store until the company agrees to “play by the same rules as everyone else.”

Breitbart News recently reported that South Korea passed a bill designed to stop tech giants such as Google and Apple from preventing developers from using third-party payment systems. The bill will likely be signed into law by President Moon Jae-in, whose political party proposed the bill.

Under the new law, if tech companies fail to allow developers to use alternate payment processors, they could face fines of up to 3 percent of their revenue in South Korea. The law makes amendments to South Korea’s Telecommunications Business Act and could impact how Google’s Play Store and Apple’s App Store operate worldwide.

However, Apple maintains that it’s under no obligation to allow Epic to operate in the App Store whatsoever. An Apple spokesperson told the Verge:

As we’ve said all along, we would welcome Epic’s return to the App Store if they agree to play by the same rules as everyone else. Epic has admitted to breach of contract and as of now, there’s no legitimate basis for the reinstatement of their developer account.

South Korea’s new legislation has yet to go into effect, but Apple claims that even if the law was to pass it would not change the company’s process for approving developer accounts or its current relationship with Epic. Apple has stated that until Epic agrees to comply with the App Store’s app review guidelines, it will not consider the company’s request.

