Oops: ‘Facebook Meta’ Means ‘Facebook Is Dead’ in Hebrew

Facebook unveiled a new corporate name and logo this week, “Facebook Meta,” prompting some hilarity among tech-savvy Israelis, who noted that the the phrase, when translated into Hebrew, also means “Facebook is dead” or “Facebook died.”

The word “meta” is the feminine form of the verb “met,” which means “dead.”

The BBC reported Friday that Hebrew speakers were ridiculing the new Facebook name and logo:

Facebook’s announcement that it is changing its name to Meta has caused quite the stir in Israel where the word sounds like that for “dead”. To be precise, Meta is pronounced like the feminine form of the Hebrew word. A number of people have taken to Twitter to share their take on the name under the hashtag #FacebookDead. The emergency rescue volunteers Zaka even got involved, telling their followers on Twitter: “Don’t worry, we’re on it”.

More precisely: in Hebrew "meta" means "died" or "is dead" in the feminine. The word for "company" is also feminine.

Your Hebrew lesson for today:

חברת פייסבוק מתה.

"Facebook died." https://t.co/3KfEqaSZbV — Gershom Gorenberg (@GershomG) October 29, 2021

Facebook also earned ridicule from English speakers over the new name, which the company adopted just as it came under intense scrutiny from both left and right.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this week that Facebook had suppressed Breitbart News’ traffic for political reasons (though Breitbart News continues to lead among political news sites on the platform).

Breitbart News also reported on the coordination among establishment media outlets in reporting the “Facebook papers,” which apparently led to a Slack channel among the various sites being shut down earlier this week.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the new e-book, The Zionist Conspiracy (and how to join it). His recent book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.

Photo credit: www.shopcatalog.com