Report: Facebook Is Paying Musicians and Celebs Up to $50K to Use Its Clubhouse Clone

Tech giant Facebook (now known as Meta) is reportedly offering musicians and online creators as much as $50,000 to use its live audio feature. The feature, a clone of popular startup service Clubhouse, is hoping that chats with celebrities like Miley Cyrus will entice users to stay in the Facebook ecosystem.

The Verge reports that tech giant Facebook is continuing to attempt to pay creators to use one of its new features to generate buzz. Facebook (now Meta) CEO Mark Zuckerberg stated in July that the firm would be paying $1 billion to creators by the end of 2022. As part of this initiative, the company is reportedly paying creators up to $50,000 to use the platform’s Live Audio Rooms feature.

Like most of Facebook’s features, Live Audio Rooms appeared to be a direct clone of the Clubhouse audio chatroom app. Breitbart News previously reported that the Facebook-owned platform Instagram was paying creators up to $35,000 to post on its TikTok clone platform Reels.

The Information reports that “Facebook is offering to pay musicians and other creators $10,000 to $50,000 per session on its five-month-old live audio product, plus a fee for guests of $10,000 or more,” according to “people with direct knowledge of deal terms.”

Facebook is reportedly asking creators to hose four to six sessions that are at least 30 minutes long as part of the payout deal. Creators that have appeared in the Live Audio Rooms feature include singer Miley Cyrus and comedian Sherry Cola, but there is currently no evidence that they were paid for these appearances.

Many tech companies are beginning to pay creators to generate attention on the platform. TikTok has its own Creator Fund that pays larger creators on the platform, similarly Snap has a Spotlight program, and Twitter operates a paid “accelerator” program for its Spaces audio chatroom feature.

Read more at the Verge here.

