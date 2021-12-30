Crooks Use Apple ‘AirTag’ Tracking Devices in Crimes from Stalking to Car Theft

Criminals are continuing to use Apple AirTag tracking devices to track and target victims in crimes ranging from car theft to stalking. One cybersecurity expert commented: “I don’t think there’s any question that Apple’s AirTags are being used for stalking.”

Breitbart News has previously reported that criminals were using AirTag tracking devices produced by Apple to aid in the theft of vehicles.

In a blog post, investigators with the York Regional Police Auto and Cargo Theft Unit warned residents that they have “identified a new method being used by thieves to track and steal high-end vehicles” in the area. The blog post states:

Since September 2021, officers have investigated five incidents where suspects have placed small tracking devices on high-end vehicles so they can later locate and steal them. Brand name ‘air tags’ are placed in out-of-sight areas of the target vehicles when they are parked in public places like malls or parking lots. Thieves then track the targeted vehicles to the victim’s residence, where they are stolen from the driveway.

Suspects have reportedly been placing the AirTags in “out of sight” areas of cars such as the inside of gas caps or various other crevices. After following their targets home, the criminals are reportedly able to hack the ignition of the vehicles with an electronic device “typically used by mechanics to reprogram the factory setting” before stealing the car from the driveway of its owner.

NBC News now reports that criminals are continuing to use the devices, telling the story of one woman who was alerted via her iPhone that an AirTag was “Found Moving With You.” The woman, worried to go home for fear of someone tracking her, stayed somewhere else for the night before having someone search her car. An Apple AirTag was found attached inside a wheel well.

“It bothers me cause no matter how safe women try to be (I was NEVER alone, parked somewhere well lit, etc…) it doesn’t matter if someone truly wishes to harm you,” the woman said.

Eva Galperin, director of cybersecurity for the Electronic Frontier Foundation, a digital privacy group based in San Francisco, commented on the situation stating: “I don’t think there’s any question that Apple’s AirTags are being used for stalking.”

