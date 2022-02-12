Security Alert: How to Tell if You’re Being Targeted by Crooks Using Apple AirTags

Reports of individuals being targeted for crimes by crooks using Apple’s AirTag tracking devices have increased, with police warning that many are being used in carjacking attempts and stalking. Here’s how to tell if you’re being tracked by an Apple AirTag.

Wired reports that Apple AirTags are increasingly being used as part of robberies, car theft, and stalking campaigns. The small circular tracking devices were designed to be used to keep track of a user’s phone, keys, backpack, and important items but have since been weaponized by bad actors.

Model Brooks Nader recently claimed that an AirTag was dropped into her coat during a night out in New York City. A man charged with stalking was found to have placed an AirTag in his victim’s car. Breitbart News previously reported on the various carjacking attempts that utilized AirTags.

So how do you avoid being tracked via an Apple AirTag without your knowledge?

iPhone owners running iOS 14.5 or newer should receive an alert when they’re in the vicinity of an unknown AirTag. When you click this alert you could be given the option to play a sound on the AirTag to locate the device.

To ensure you receive these alerts, take the following steps:

Navigate to the Find My app Select the Me tab in the bottom-right corner Ensure that Item Safety Alerts is toggled to the on position and displayed in green.

If you don’t have an iPhone, you are not completely out of luck. Apple has also launched the Tracker Detect App for Android phones. Simply install the app via the Google Play store and open it to scan for AirTags in your vicinity. This should be done on a regular basis to maintain personal security.

