War Games: EA Removes Russian Teams from FIFA, NHL Video Games

EA is removing all Russia-linked teams from its wildly popular FIFA and NHL video game franchises.

Axios reports that EA Sports will remove the Russian National Team and all Russian club soccer teams from its FIFA video game series while removing all Russian and Belarusian hockey teams from its latest NHL video games. The massive game developer posted the announcements via its official Twitter accounts:

A statement from EA SPORTS NHL: pic.twitter.com/2uX4h55ok4 — EA SPORTS NHL (@EASPORTSNHL) March 2, 2022

A statement from EA SPORTS FIFA: pic.twitter.com/v3pZvpblgS — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) March 2, 2022

This is just the latest in a long line of Russian boycotts since the country invaded Ukraine in recent weeks. Multiple tech giants have taken a stand against the Russian government, multiple major platforms banning Russian media across the EU. Facebook (including Instagram), YouTube, and TikTok have completely banned Russian media outlets like Russia Today and Sputnik throughout the European Union.

China’s TikTok also confirmed to Business Insider that it would be banning Russia Today, Sputnik, and their affiliates in Europe. Twitter has yet to release a statement on whether it will be joining other social media firms in taking a stand against Russia and blocking access to state media. The company has previously stated that it will be labeling tweets containing content from Russian state media sites.

The Ukrainian government has also called on video game developers and esports operators to ban all Russian gamers and esports teams from games and tournaments. The International Ice Hockey Federation has also banned Russia and Belarus from competitions.

EA said in a statement: “EA Sports stands in solidarity with the Ukrainian people and like so many voices across the world of football, calls for peace and an end to the invasion of Ukraine.”

The developer further noted that the decision is “in line with our partners at FIFA and UEFA[.]” The soccer governing bodies suspended all of Russia’s national and club teams from international competition on Monday.

