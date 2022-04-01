Elizabeth Warren Calls for U.S. to Launch Central Bank Digital Currency

Appearing Thursday on NBC News, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) called for the United States government to create a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), which some longtime crypto proponents warn could be used to surveil citizens.

A transcript is as follows:

CHUCK TODD: Are you there [on creating a Central Bank Digital Currency]?

SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN: Oh, for a Central Bank Digital Currency? Yes. I think it’s time for us to move in that direction.

TODD: Whenever you look at every piece of paper currency we issue, not with coins, but paper, has its own identity. So essentially, we’re prepared for the blockchain now. Should that be how we build this?

SEN. WARREN: I think of it was what’s the problem we’re trying to solve and if the problem you’re trying to solve is fast, almost frictionless ability to send money across country and the world, a Central Bank Digital Currency does that. You don’t need a stablecoin for that.