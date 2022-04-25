Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Monday said Elon Musk’s offer to purchase Twitter “raises the prospect” that free speech will return to the platform.

“.@elonmusk’s offer to buy Twitter is a good deal for shareholders and raises the prospect that the platform will be a place where free speech can thrive, not a tool for narrative enforcement,” DeSantis said of the news:

.@elonmusk’s offer to buy Twitter is a good deal for shareholders and raises the prospect that the platform will be a place where free speech can thrive, not a tool for narrative enforcement. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) April 25, 2022

His remarks follow reports of Twitter considering accepting the Tesla CEO’s $43 billion offer to take over the social media company. According to reports, Musk has secured a deal:

BREAKING: Twitter agrees to be bought by Elon Musk https://t.co/ztxHvKX0KY — Axios (@axios) April 25, 2022

As Breitbart News reported:

Musk and the Twitter board reportedly met on Sunday to discuss the deal, according to sources with knowledge of the meeting. It is believed that an official agreement may be reached this week. Twitter shares are trading at $50.45 as of 10:48 EST, while Musk’s bid for the company is $54.20 per share. Negotiations between Musk and the board reportedly went on into the early hours of Monday and Twitter was nearing a deal with Musk, according to the New York Times’ sources. Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush, told clients in a note that Wall Street would see news of the deal as “the beginning of the end for Twitter as a public company, with Musk likely now on a path to acquire the company unless a second bidder comes into the mix.”

As a result, Twitter prices jumped to 50.78 per share in intraday trading, reflecting a 3.76 percent single-day increase.

The buyout would come over one year after the tech company permanently banned former President Donald Trump from the platform, asserting that he was inciting violence following the January 6 riot:

After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.https://t.co/CBpE1I6j8Y — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 8, 2021

Notably, Democrats attempted to impeach Trump for “incitement of insurrection,” to no avail.