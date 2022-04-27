Project Veritas Leaks Audio of Twitter’s All-Hands Meeting Following Musk Takeover

James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas has released leaked audio of an internal all-hands meeting at Twitter following Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s successful takeover bid for the company. CEO Parag Agrawal attempted to calm the company’s frantic progressives, promising that the company’s censorship is “fundamental to keeping Twitter safe and growing.”

In leaked internal recordings, Project Veritas reveals Twitter employee reactions to Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s company takeover at an all-hands company meeting. The meeting reportedly lasted around 45 minutes; employees questioned board member Bret Taylor and CEO Para Agrawal about the future of the company and Musk’s motives for purchasing the platform.

The entire 45-minute video is available here:

Taylor began the meeting by recognizing how suddenly the situation at the firm had changed and how employees must be shocked by the quick turn of events. Taylor stated: “I also just want to acknowledge all the emotions of today. It is an emotional day. I want to acknowledge it. By law, we are required to act in the best interest of our shareholders.”

Agrawal also sympathized with employees stating: “It’s important to acknowledge that all of you have many different feelings about what is happening. Many of you are concerned, some of you excited, many people here are waiting to understand how this goes and have an open mind.”

Agrawal attempted to assuage any fears employees might have about the future of the company stating that the social media platform’s current “content moderation” policies are “fundamental to keeping Twitter safe and growing.”

Agrawal added: “We’ll be finding a way to have Elon talk with all of you at the soonest possible opportunity…As you’ve heard from all of us, we don’t have all the answers.”

Read more at Project Veritas here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or contact via secure email at the address lucasnolan@protonmail.com