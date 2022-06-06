Police: Indiana Woman Stalked Boyfriend with Apple AirTag, then Murdered Him

Police in Indianapolis, Indiana, have booked 26-year-old Gaylyn J. Morris on murder charges, alleging that she used an Apple AirTag to stalk her boyfriend, then murdered him outside a local bar. Morris allegedly ran over her boyfriend, backed over him, then ran over him for a third time, after stalking him using Apple’s tracking device.

26-year-old Gaylyn J. Morris was initially arrested when police responded to the bar to find her boyfriend, 26-year-old Andre Smith, trapped under her car.

WISH-TV initially reported:

Online jail records show that 26-year-old Gaylyn J. Morris, of Indianapolis, has been booked on a preliminary charge of murder for the Friday morning incident at Tilly’s Pub. Police responded around 12:30 p.m. to the pub, which is just off of 82nd Street. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said they found a man partially trapped beneath a black Chevrolet Impala. The man died at the scene. The Marion County Coroner’s Office has identified him as 26-year-old Andre Smith.

After her arrest, additional details of the incident have come to light. Police claim that Morris used an Apple AirTag tracking device to stalk Smith, tracking his movements around town. She then followed the tracker to the bar, where Smith was with another woman. Police allege Morris followed Smith into the parking lot after an altercation, then allegedly ran him down with her car and struck him with the vehicle a total of three times.

Incidents of people, usually women, being stalked with AirTags are piling up around the country. As Breitbart News previously reported:

Vice requested records mentioning AirTags in the past eight-month period from dozens of police departments across the United States. Of the 150 police reports received that mention AirTags, 50 included women calling the police as they were receiving notifications that they were being tracked by a nearby AirTag. Of those 50 cases, 25 of the women were able to identify an individual in their life who they strongly suspected had planted the AirTags on them in an effort to stalk them. The women reported that current and former romantic partners were using AirTags to stalk and harass them. In one of the cases, a woman called the police as a man who had been harassing her for some time was escalating his behavior and placed an AirTag in her car. The woman alleged that the man had previously threatened to “make her life hell.” The majority of cases involved angry exes, including one case in which a woman called to report that her ex had slashed her tires and left an AirTag in the car.

