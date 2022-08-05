James Lindsay Blacklisted by Twitter for Criticizing the Left for Grooming Children

Academic and leading critic of wokeness James Lindsay has been blacklisted from Twitter, a platform he used to draw public attention to a number of issues that have attracted growing public concern, notably the rise of critical race theory and transgender ideology in schools.

Lindsay was banned after a mass reporting campaign from leftists on the platform, after using the phrase “child sexualization specialist” to describe people who facilitate gender transitions for children — a process that often involves permanent castration and genital mutilation.

Alejandra Caraballo, one of the people who reported Lindsay’s account, celebrated the silencing of the prominent activist on Twitter, saying “good riddance.”

Tell James, I want him to know it was me. pic.twitter.com/fn49LqjTdK — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) August 5, 2022

Carabello, who describes herself as a “wise Latina” and hosts a podcast called “queering the law,” has written for Wired and Slate, and works for a tech law program of Harvard Law School. In her current profile picture, she is wearing a shirt bearing the now-popular progressive slogan “protect trans kids.”

According to the message from Twitter in response to Carabello’s report, Lindsay is now suspended and will not be allowed to create new accounts.

Ultra-woke Twitter has been cracking down on attempts to call out the left’s sexualization of children and celebration of bodily mutilation in the name of “transgender rights.”

Lindsay was briefly suspended earlier this year after he called a Media Matters employee a “groomer,” a phrase used to describe adults who entice kids with sexually explicit material, encourage gender confusion, or support their “gender affirmation,” (bodily mutilation).

Conservative media personality Jack Posobiec was suspended from Twitter for the same reason in April, after calling Disney “groomers” for opposing Florida’s bill to protect kids from sexually explicit material and ideology in schools. Twitter, along with Reddit, has since banned the phrase “groomer” as anti-LGBT “hate speech.”

Breitbart News has reached out to Twitter for comment.

