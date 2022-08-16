Sore Losers: Pro-Abortion Rhodes College Alumni Demand Amy Coney Barrett Be Removed from ‘Hall of Fame’

Pro-abortion Rhodes College alumni are demanding that the school remove U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett from its alumni Hall of Fame in reaction to the Justice voting to overrule Roe v. Wade earlier this summer.

The alumni, who call themselves the “Rhodes College Alumni for Reproductive Rights,” sent a letter sent to Rhodes College President Jennifer Collins and Director of Community Standards Richard Adams accusing Justice Barrett of violating the “Rhodes Honor System” during her 2020 confirmation hearing.

The group claims Justice Barrett refused to answer how she would vote on an abortion case during her hearing, which they say violates the school’s commitment to “truthfulness, frankness, and transparency.”

“We find Justice Barrett’s testimony regarding Roe v. Wade to be disingenuous and misleading,” the alumni said in their letter.

The alumni even went as far as to call Justice Barrett “one of the biggest current threats” to “fundamental rights, the stability of our nation, and our democracy.”

“We believe that Justice Amy Coney Barrett is one of the biggest current threats to our fundamental rights, the stability of our nation, and our democracy,” they wrote. “Moreover, as Rhodes alumni who pledged the same fealty to ‘truth, loyalty, and service’ as she did, we find her actions to be a clear — and perhaps history’s most destructive to date — violation of the Honor Code we all hold dear.”

“The Rhodes Hall of Fame is an honor bestowed on seniors who have contributed, in some significant way, to the life of the College,” the letter added. “Simply being one of our most famous alumni is not a sufficient reason for the College to continue honoring someone thus who has very publicly breached the most fundamental Rhodes values.”

“Therefore, we respectfully request that Justice Barrett be removed from the Rhodes College Hall of Fame based on the above violations of the Rhodes Honor System,” the letter concludes.

The group is also circulating a petition — which links to an abortion fund — to remove the Supreme Court justice from the school’s Hall of Fame.

The Rhodes College alumni are not the only group in the world of academia that are dismayed over the notion that women may find it more difficult to kill their unborn children in a post-Roe America.

Students at George Washington University Law School reacted by demanding the university fire Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas from his teaching position at the school.

According to the students, Thomas “has stripped the right to bodily autonomy of people with wombs,” and plans “to further strip the rights of queer people and remove the ability for people to practice safe sex without fear of pregnancy.”

