You Need to Update Your Apple Devices Right Now Due to Security Flaw That Hackers Have ‘Actively Exploited’

Apple is urging users of iPhones, iPads, and Mac computers to update their devices immediately after discovering a security flaw that could allow hackers to take control of devices. The security bug has been “actively exploited” according to the Silicon Valley giant.

BBC News reports that Apple has disclosed a serious security vulnerability for its iPhones, iPads, and Macs that could allow hackers to remote take control of the devices. Apple published two security reports about the issue on Wednesday but the issue did not receive widespread attention until today.

Apple explained that the vulnerability means that a hacker could gain “full admin access” to iOS and MacOS devices. Rachel Tobac, the CEO of SocialProof Security, said that this would allow hackers to impersonate the device’s owner and run any software in their name. Far from being a theoretical attack vector for hackers, the problem has been “actively exploited” according to multiple reports.

Security experts have advised users to update all possibly affected devices including the iPhone6S and later models, multiple iPad models, all iPad Pro models, the iPad Air 2, and Mac computers running MacOS Monterey.

Here are the steps to make sure your Apple device is not vulnerable:

iOS devices including iPhones and iPads

go to Settings > General > Software Update and check for the latest software update.

> > and check for the latest software update. Start the download process and provide your passcode and the device will automatically begin updating.

Mac computers

On MacOS click the Apple logo in the top left taskbar, select “System Preferences” and select “Software Update,” and the system will check for any available updates.

and select and the system will check for any available updates. If an update is available, click “Update Now” and follow the on-screen instructions.

