Mark Cuban: San Francisco’s Woke Tech Industry Is ‘Pretentious as F*ck’

Comedian Bill Maher and billionaire Mark Cuban — both leftists who backed Joe Biden — had a discussion during Sunday’s episode of Maher’s Club Random podcast about how insufferable and “pretentious as fuck” people are in San Francisco.

“I’ve never been a big San Francisco fan, at all,” Cuban told Maher, adding that the city is “pretentious as fuck.”

Watch Below:

“Being in the tech industry, everybody is the smartest mother fucker in the world if you live in Silicon Valley,” the Shark Tank investor continued.

“The attitudes, I mean, it’s just like, ‘We’re tech bros. We’re tech bros. Of course we’re smarter. You know, we went to Harvard, we went to MIT, we’re in tech. You just can’t hang. You don’t know what the fuck is going on,’ I do all I can not to let any of my investments work out of Silicon Valley,” Cuban added.

At that point, Maher noted that “just because you’re good at tech doesn’t mean you’re the smartest person in the world,” to which Cuban agreed, “Fuck no.”

“Right, you’re good at that one thing, which is very important,” Maher said, to which Cuban interjected, “But they’re not even that good at it. They’re just there to pretend that they’re good at it.”

Cuban went on to say: “The pretentiousness, and the attitude, and the expectations, and the arrogance. Like, it’s just a business.”

“But I’d rather start a business in Dallas all day, every day. I will not do it in San Francisco,” the billionaire added.

Elsewhere in the interview, Cuban admitted that California does “go a little bit overboard” with its taxes and regulations.

“I could not live here as a permanent resident, just because, our taxes and the regulation. I love coming out here, but I’m a visitor,” he said.

“I mean, look at what’s happened in San Francisco,” Cuban continued. “An entire industry is getting pushed out, the whole technology industry went from, ‘Okay, this is growth, this is the new thing, and now it’s just about people shitting on the street.”

At that point, Maher quipped: “I was going to say the ‘cleaning up the shit off the street’ industry is doing very well.”

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.