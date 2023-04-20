BREITBART STRONG: Editor’s Son Makes Big Debut at USA Powerlifting Collegiate Nationals

Quinn Madine, the son of Breitbart Tech editor Colin Madine, finished in the top half of competitors in his weight class at the USA Powerlifting Collegiate Nationals in Arlington, Texas, last weekend. Quinn achieved his ranking as a freshman competing against mostly upperclassmen.

Iowa State University freshman Quinn Madine, son of Breitbart Tech editor Colin Madine, made a name for himself at the 2023 USA Powerlifting Collegiate Nationals in Arlington, Texas, over the weekend. The young athlete showcased his strength and determination as he competed alongside 1,072 college-aged powerlifters from across the country, all of whom qualified through local and regional events.

The prestigious competition brought together some of the finest young talent in the sport of powerlifting. Despite facing many upperclassmen and athletes from schools with dedicated powerlifting teams, Quinn managed to beat the odds and secure a strong finish in his weight class.

Quinn competed in the 100kg (220.5 lbs) weight class, where he placed an impressive 26th out of 51 lifters. This achievement is particularly noteworthy considering his status as a freshman and the stiff competition he faced.

The highlight of Quinn’s performance came during his third deadlift attempt, where he successfully lifted 272.5 kg (600.7 lbs) to the cheers of a crowd estimated at around 1,000 people and a streaming audience of many more. As he lifted the massive weight, the announcer shouted out Iowa State University, bringing recognition to his school in front of the enthusiastic spectators. He also achieved a successful squat of 272.5 kg (600.7 lbs) and a bench press of 150 kg (330.6 lbs). Under the USA Powerlifting score formula, his final score was 695.

Quinn’s exceptional performance at the USA Powerlifting Collegiate Nationals is a testament to his hard work, dedication, and the support of his family and school. With his freshman year already boasting such an accomplishment, there is no doubt that Quinn is a young athlete to watch as his college career continues to unfold. Reached for comment by Breitbart News, Quinn said, “I’m hoping to form a powerlifting team at Iowa State, and can’t wait to come back next year even stronger.” Tech editor Colin Madine commented, “Quinn’s so strong it’s scary. He’s dedicated to his sport and ready to make his mark on the world.”