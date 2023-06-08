‘FREE JUDY:’ High School Students Defend Teacher Suspended for Graphic Lecture on Pleasing the ‘Booty Hole’

Students are defending a teacher at El Dorado High School in Placentia, California, who was suspended after giving a lecture on pleasing the “booty hole.”

The teacher was caught on video instructing her students on how to have pleasure during anal sex, as well as where to find sex toys that will stimulate the prostate gland.

A Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified School District (PYLUSD) spokesperson later said “the individual involved has been placed on administrative leave pending a thorough investigation.”

After that, students took to social media, where they leapt to the teacher’s defense and circulated the hashtag #FreeJudy.

“As a student in the video — I would like to say that everything taught by our teacher is educational. This is an anatomy/physiology class,” read a message on an Instagram account of the same name.

“At the time this video was posted, Mrs. Rehburg was simply answering a student’s question anatomically, not in any means of harm,” the student continued. “The question she was responding to was regarding the male prostate, and she gave the appropriate response in a way a teenager would understand it.”

The student went on to say that “Mrs. Rehburg stated that in this unit, she would answer my questions in regards to the reproductive system, created an anonymous google form and answered those questions whilst reinstating she would only explain them anatomically.”

“I am more than certain not a single student felt uncomfortable in the class,” the student insisted, adding that both students and parents were aware of what they were getting themselves into when they signed up for the course.

“From a student perspective, she never encouraged us to do anything bad and only spread information educationally,” the pupil added. “She made sure to clarify that students should drop the class, at the beginning of the year, if they are not prepared/up for the topics covered in the class.”

Other social media users took to the comment section to write “FREE JUDY.”

“FREE JUDY, ON PLAYBOI CARTI I WILL GET YOUR GET BACK JUDY,” another Instagram user wrote.

Parents, however, do not appear to agree, as they showed up at a recent PYLUSD school board meeting to express their concerns, according to a report by Daily Mail.

“I have a few comments regarding the El Dorado teacher caught on hidden camera teaching kids about male-on-male anal sex, sexual pleasure of the prostate, the G-spot, booty holes, vibrators, and how to use them and where to buy them,” one mother said at a board meeting on Tuesday.

“This was a completely inappropriate, obscene, and perverse discussion being had by this teacher with high school students, paid for by our tax dollars,” the mother continued. “Why is sexually explicit material being taught in our public schools with our tax dollars? Who approved this material?”

“I’m not sending my kids to school each day to learn this garbage being introduced by some political activist teacher,” the mother added. “These activist teachers and librarians are abusing their positions of authority to try to sexualize and indoctrinate our kids.”

Alyssa Griffiths, the director of communications for PYLUSD, told Fox news, “Please know that our school district has a very explicit set of expectations for the conduct of our employees.”

“District employees are trusted to exercise professional judgment when deciding whether or not a particular issue is suitable for study or discussion,” the PYLUSD spokesperson continued.

“In the classroom, employees act on behalf of the district and are expected to follow the adopted curriculum, and they should not advocate personal opinions or viewpoints,” Griffiths added.

