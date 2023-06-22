Zuck’s Spy: Former CIA Agent Takes Over ‘Elections Policies’ at Facebook

Aaron Berman, a 17-year veteran of the CIA who already held a senior position in Facebook’s “misinformation” team during the 2020 election, has been promoted to “Head of Elections Policies” at the company now known as Meta.

Berman served at the CIA between March 2002 and July 2019. During that time, he wrote for and edited the President’s Daily Brief, an influential top-secret document prepared by the U.S. intelligence community given to the president each morning.

According to Berman’s Linkedin, he enjoyed positions of considerable influence at the agency, including “supervising teams of dozens of analysts and with multi-million-dollar budgets,” and leading briefings for members of congress and National Security Council members.

In 2019, he left the agency and joined Facebook (now known as Meta), where he became a senior product policy manager for “misinformation.” According to Berman, he “built the misinformation policy team’s US workforce and put policies into practice during critical events.”

While Berman does not say what these “critical events” were, his time in Facebook’s “misinformation” department coincides with the runup to the 2020 election, in which Facebook and other social media platforms censored leading Republican voices and conservative news sites with the guidance of deep state-linked entities.

Source: LinkedIn

Last month, it appears Berman was promoted to “Head of Elections Policies” at Facebook On his LinkedIn profile, Berman describes the role as follows:

Leads a team responsible for elections-related content policies worldwide. Oversees policy development, advises senior executives, coordinates with teams on implementation via technical and human workflows, and represents Meta with external stakeholders. Puts policies into practice on key elections.

According to Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, it was the U.S. intelligence community, specifically the FBI, that warned the company of an imminent “Russian propaganda dump” shortly before the New York Post published the first of its stories on Hunter Biden’s “laptop from hell.” Facebook, along with other leading social media platforms, quickly suppressed the story.

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News. He is the author of #DELETED: Big Tech’s Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal The Election.