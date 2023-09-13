FTC Investigates Allegations Elon Musk Undermined Data Privacy and Security at Twitter/X

The FTC is scrutinizing Elon Musk for potentially compromising data privacy and security protocols at Twitter, which has recently been rebranded as X.

Engadget reports that the FTC has turned its investigative lens towards Elon Musk, the current head of Twitter, now known as X. The probe aims to determine whether Musk’s leadership has led to lapses in the company’s data privacy and security measures.

The FTC’s interest in the tech mogul arises from a 2022 settlement between the regulatory body and Twitter. Under the leadership of its former CEO, Jack Dorsey, Twitter had agreed to implement specific data protection measures. These measures, however, appear to have been neglected since Musk took the reins of the company.

One of the key issues under investigation is the hasty rollout of Twitter Blue, the company’s premium subscription service. According to the DOJ, the service was launched “so quickly a security and privacy review was not conducted in accordance with the company’s process for software development.” This alleged oversight has raised red flags, as it contravenes the terms set forth in the FTC’s previous agreement with Twitter.

Another point of concern is Musk’s handling of internal company files, popularly known as the “Twitter Files.” The DOJ has cited testimonies from former Twitter executives, including former Chief Privacy Officer Damien Kieran, who have expressed apprehensions about the management decisions under Musk.

The government’s concerns don’t end there. Musk’s alleged attempts to grant an outside journalist “unfettered access to the company’s internal systems” have also come under scrutiny. Although the access was ultimately mediated, the incident has raised questions about the company’s commitment to data security.

The DOJ also noted irregularities in Musk’s management of company servers. According to former employees, company policy mandates that servers should be wiped clean before being moved between data centers, a protocol that was allegedly not followed under Musk’s leadership.

Musk has dismissed these allegations and the ongoing investigation, describing it as the “weaponization of a government agency for political purposes.” However, the FTC argues that Musk’s “granular control” over the company may have jeopardized its data privacy and security.

