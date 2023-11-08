Alexa, Think for Yourself as You Spy on Me: Amazon Is Working on ‘Olympus’ AI to Compete with ChatGPT

Amazon is reportedly building its own powerful AI system, codenamed Olympus, to compete with OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google Bard, and other popular AI platforms. The company hopes to integrate Olympus into its e-commerce platform and even Alexa to “enhance” the smart home assistant’s performance.

The Information reports that Amazon is pushing hard into artificial intelligence systems in an effort to catch up to rivals like ChatGPT developer OpenAI and Google. According to a recent report, the e-commerce giant is developing an AI model codenamed Olympus. This new system could be unveiled as early as December, and the company plans to integrate Olympus into its online store and Alexa to enhance conversational shopping and abilities.

The Olympus model is reportedly designed to have two trillion parameters, making it twice as large as OpenAI’s GPT-4 model. An increase in parameter size is hoped to produce a more accurate AI model, leading to AI companies to engage in an arms race of offering larger and faster executing systems.

Amazon claims its goal is to improve its customer experience through more advanced AI. For example, the model could power a chatbot on Amazon’s shopping site to help customers find products.

Previously, Amazon worked on an AI system called Titan, but decided to shelve it after the release of ChatGPT, which company executives felt was superior. Now Amazon is racing to create its own technology to compete in the red-hot AI space.

This isn’t Amazon’s only foray into the AI space. Breitbart News recently reported that the internet giant has invented $4 billion in AI startup Anthropic:

The agreement also reportedly makes Amazon the AI startup’s primary cloud computing service. Anthropic will also be able to use the online retail giant’s custom chips in order to train and deploy its generative AI systems. The San Francisco-based startup was founded by former staffers of OpenAI, the company responsible for the popular leftist AI chatbot, ChatGPT. Anthropic has already come out with its own ChatGPT rival, Claude, which is currently available in the UK and United States. The latest version of Claude is capable of “sophisticated dialogue and creative content generation to complex reasoning and detailed instruction,” Anthropic said.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.