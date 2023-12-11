Elon Musk’s X/Twitter Gains an Unlikely Source of Ads – Democrat Politicians

As major advertisers withdraw from Elon Musk’s social media platform X/Twitter, Democratic political groups including Musk critic Adam Schiff have reportedly ramped up their spending on political advertisements.

The Washington Post reports that Democratic candidates and organizations are increasingly investing in political ads on X, formerly known as Twitter, despite widespread advertiser retreat due to concerns over the platform’s content policies under Elon Musk’s leadership. A recent analysis by the Post reveals that Democrats have spent over a million dollars for thousands of political ads on the platform since it lifted its ban on such ads earlier this year.

This surge in ad spending comes amid accusations that X/Twitter amplifies antisemitic and hateful content, leading companies like IBM, Apple, and Disney to pause their advertising. The platform has also been criticized for reinstating controversial figures like pundit Alex Jones. Despite these controversies, more than 50 Democratic campaigns and party organizations across various levels of elections have chosen X/Twitter as a key platform for reaching potential voters and donors.

High-profile Democratic critics of Musk, such as Reps. Adam B. Schiff (D-CA) and Daniel S. Goldman (D-NY), are among the significant spenders, even as they publicly denounce the platform’s policies. Schiff, for instance, has spent over $90,000 on political ads on the site. These actions indicate a strategic decision to prioritize voter outreach over public criticism of the platform’s management.

The decision to continue advertising on X/Twitter is not uniform among Democrats. Some campaigns have ceased ad spending on the platform, citing concerns over misinformation and the platform’s policies. However, the overall trend shows a large investment in X/Twitter for political messaging, even as the platform undergoes intense scrutiny and transformation under Musk’s direction.

